“90 Days”: Film About Living and Loving with HIV to be Screened at Southwest Art Center

Fulton County Commissioners Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., District 5, and Natalie Hall, District 4, will host a screening of the acclaimed film “90 Days”, a film from directors Nathan Hale Williams and Jennia Frederique Aponte and executive producer Jussie Smollett about a young couple confronting the challenges of living and loving with HIV. The film screening and panel discussion will take place at the Southwest Arts Center on Monday, September 10, from 6:30-8 p.m.

“HIV/AIDS is one of the greatest health crises facing our community and we see this as an effort to educate and inform Fulton County about this major issue,” says District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “I support the mission of this film as it seeks to challenge false preconceptions about HIV and eliminate the stigma of it.”

National Organization of Black County Officials (NOBCO) had previously launched a multi-city tour of film screenings of “90 Days” to debunk the stigma of HIV/AIDS facing communities of color, specifically African-American women.

“The public health crisis of HIV/AIDS disproportionally impacts communities of color and we need to implement any tools at our disposal to combat the virus,” says Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall. “With nearly two thirds of persons living with HIV in Georgia residing in the Atlanta metro area and nearly half living in Fulton County or our neighboring DeKalb, we are proud to sponsor this effort to raise awareness of the virus and its impact on our community in the hopes that it spurs people into action.”

The Fulton County Board of Health has been actively involved in efforts to confront the spread of HIV in metro Atlanta including the launch of Pre- Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP Clinics, and the establishment of #STOPHIVATL, a social marketing campaign to raise awareness of HIV, eliminate stigma, and provide information about new preventive medications. Those who wish to attend the screening should RSVP at http://90DaysFilm.eventbrite.com.

