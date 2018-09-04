Weekday Passes Waived for African American Museum This Month

Weekday visitors will not need passes to enter the Washington’s hottest museum this month.

Throughout September, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will waive the requirement for timed passes weekday hours. The month-long reprieve serves as a test for the future, officials said.

Weekend visitors will still need the free passes because the crowds are so large.

The museum has had more than 4.5 million visitors since it opened on Sept. 24, 2016, including 1.5 million in the first half of this year. The passes — distributed online in advance and for same-day use — have been used to limit lines to enter, control crowds in the galleries and provide a better museum experience.

The September pilot is the most dramatic step in the museum’s long-standing effort to move away from passes. Months after opening, it began admitting a small number of walk-up visitors after 1 p.m. Officials first tested all-day no-pass entry on Wednesdays in April and May, and were pleased with the increased number of visitors, said Shrita Hernandez, the museum’s chief communications officer.

Read more.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: