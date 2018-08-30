National News
Home > National News

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Tribute Concert Live From Detroit

The concert was set to start at 6 p.m. EDT, and tickets sold out in less than 10 minutes.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE

Source: Eddy Martinez / iOne Digital

Thousands of people have been paying their respects this week to Aretha Franklin, whose body was lying in state in Detroit so that fans could get a final glimpse of the Queen of Soul ahead of her funeral. But before her final send-off, a number of notable singers were scheduled to perform during a tribute concert Thursday evening in Detroit.

The concert was set to start at 6 p.m. EDT at Chene Park, according to the Detroit News.

Tickets were sold out in less than 10 minutes, and the show will be divided into a jazz and blues portion, a gospel portion and a dance portion.

Confirmed performers included, but were not limited to Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill, L.J. Reynolds, Angie Stone, Tweet, Keith Washington and The Four Tops.

Franklin, who created timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” died at the age of 76 on the morning of Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

During her more than six-decade-long singing career, Franklin released dozens of studio albums and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Franklin’s funeral was planned for Friday in Detroit.

Cathy Hughes, the media magnate and Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. who counted Franklin as a close friend, offered her condolences to and “prayers of grace and peace to the members of her family, her friends and colleagues” upon learning of the death.

TV One, also owned by Urban One, aired two television specials honoring the singing legend’s life and career on the night that Franklin died.

The TV network has planned to continue honoring Franklin during the Thursday night’s concert by offering viewers a live stream of the event, which will be posted to its Facebook page.

To see the live stream at 6 p.m. EDT, click here to watch the Aretha Franklin tribute concert.

SEE ALSO:

Aretha Franklin, Our Queen of Soul

Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN

Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul's Public Viewing

12 photos Launch gallery

Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul's Public Viewing

Continue reading Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul’s Public Viewing

Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul's Public Viewing

[caption id="attachment_3823941" align="alignnone" width="758"] Source: PAUL SANCYA / Getty[/caption] Aretha Franklin's two-day public viewing began Tuesday in Detroit and, of course, throngs of people showed to up to pay their respects. Hundreds, if not thousands of people reportedly lined up for the gospel-infused viewing at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Accompanied by the sound of her gospel music, Franklin was laying in a gold-plated casket and dressed in red from head to high-heeled shoes, with her legs crossed at the ankles. https://twitter.com/ABCWorldNews/status/1034494562289340421 "What we wanted to do is be reflective of the Queen," museum board member Kelly Major Green said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's beautiful. She's beautiful." The 18-time Grammy winner (44 nominations) who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76 was known for timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." She released her first album in 1956 at the age of 14, sold more than 75 million albums and become the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She was also the youngest person to receive a Kennedy Center Honor in 1994. https://twitter.com/CayleThompson/status/1034400008945057792 Aretha's funeral was planned for Friday, also in Detroit, after which she was expected to be laid to rest at the city's Woodlawn Cemetery. Tuesday's and Wednesday's public viewing was scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The funeral, however, was expected to be limited to family members, friends and selected guests. See photos and videos below from the viewing.

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Tribute Concert Live From Detroit was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close