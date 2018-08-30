NEW EXHIBITION: ZuCot Gallery to Partner With Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series, A Group Show

ZuCot Gallery is partnering with The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Artisan Series o n September 4th, 2018, to feature works by some of the best emerging artists from Atlanta. This special exhibition is free and open to the public.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Artisan Series gives artists the opportunity to compete for a chance to exhibit at art gallery events across the U.S. and Canada. The Regional winners of Atlanta could get the opportunity to showcase their work at SCOPE Miami Beach, one of the largest global art fairs in the world.

Judges from across North America selected the group of Atlanta Regional Finalists to show in ZuCot Gallery for a juried exhibition from September 4th -September 17th. One Regional Winner from each gallery event will advance and showcase their art at SCOPE Miami Beach.

The following artists will be showcasing their work: Adam Crawford, Adana Tillman, Ariel Dannielle, Cameron Lee, Carlos Solis, Carson Smith, CHR!S REEL, Chris Hobe, George Galbreath, Jacki Van Dyke, Jennifer Kring, Jesse Bibbs, Joe Dreher, Kiauna Yvette, Kim Birt, Kirk Henriques, Marquis Bizzell, Michael McCullough, Morgan Lugo, Niki Zarrabi, Sabre Esler, Samantha Lee, and Trent Hearns.

The exhibit can be seen weekly Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be up for two weeks and run through September 17, 2018.

ZuCot Gallery is located at 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta, GA 30313.