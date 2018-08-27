Chairman Rob Pitts Demands That Board Of Assessors Be Accountable To Taxpayers

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts addressed the Board of Assessors at their meeting on Thursday, August 23, demanding that they put the interests of taxpayers first.

“The eyes of every Fulton County taxpayer are upon us,” said Chairman Pitts. “The Board of Assessors has an important role. If they do not live up to their responsibilities, I am prepared to take action.”

Immediately upon his election as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners last December, Pitts made fixes to the property assessment system his top priority. “I did not create the mess we are in,” he said, “but I promised taxpayers that I would clean it up.”

Earlier this month, Pitts met with each member of the Board of Assessors individually. At their meeting on Thursday, he called upon them as a body to ensure that the Tax Assessors’ department is responsive to an audit by a Department of Revenue Performance Review Board as well as a recent business process review performed by Accenture.

“I believe the Chief Appraiser and his staff are doing excellent work, and I believe the members of the Board of Assessors are honest, hardworking people. But at the end of the day, this is about accountability. Nearly 350,000 property owners are counting on us to get this right.”

Pitts asked that the Board of Assessors provide him with a detailed update at the September 5, 2018 meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

