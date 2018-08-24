Kiya Tomlin hosts Ladies Only Tailgate (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Aug. 22)

Who knew that in the middle of Butler Street in Etna a runway show would take place on Saturday, Aug. 18, debuting the Kiya Tomlin Game Day Collection and previewing the fall/winter line of funky casual knitwear.

The Ladies Only Tailgate event was all part of the grand opening of the new Kiya Tomlin Work/Shop. Fashions bearing the Uptown and Kiya Tomlin label are made, designed and sold within 5,700 square feet of space. Tomlin said that she outgrew the East Liberty location and had to find a new space—she landed right at 388 Butler St. in Etna, not to be confused with Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

Technical designer Heather Jankosky said Tomlin has been in business for five years and the shop is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Three people work in the shop where they create the samples, design the garments and sell the finished product. Guests were able to tour the space before the fashion show and many enjoyed taking pictures with Steely McBeam (the Steelers’ mascot) and posing with coach Mike Tomlin’s Super Bowl ring and Lombardi Trophy. Coach Mike actually showed up for his own personal tour.

Ladies and the few guys that were observing from the sidelines appeared to love the easy-to-wear knits that echoed the Tomlin signature—“Comfortable, Confident, Beautiful.”

