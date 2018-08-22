“When The Well Runs Dry” Will Premiere at The BronzeLens Film Festival

The upcoming feature-length film, “When the Well Runs Dry,” will make its world premiere at Atlanta’s prestigious BronzeLens Film Festival. When The Well Runs Dry tells the story of the Winston brothers, who after the loss of their mother, must learn what it means to be brothers, all the while finding their new normal.

When The Well Runs Dry will premiere on Friday, August 24th at 10 am. at 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Immediately following the premiere there will be a Q&A with the cast moderated by the film festival.

The 72-minute film, written by Dominique R. Battle and co-written by Chris H. Greene and Reggie Lochard who stars and makes his producerial debut in the film, will tell the story of two brothers who must learn to have each others back. Under the direction of Chris H. Greene, the film will explore the topic of single family homes, and the struggle many families face after losing a loved one, as told through the lives of main characters Marcus & Maurice Winston. The breakout cast includes Donté Grey (“Orange is the New Black”, “Iron Fist”, “From Nowhere”), Noel Elie (“Blue Bloods”, “Shades of Blue”), and DeShawn White (“The Deuce”, “The Last O.G.”, “Jessica Jones”, and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”).

“It is an honor to premiere When The Well Runs Dry at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the country,” said When The Well Runs Dry star & producer Reggie Lochard. “We are humbled by the opportunity to share our film with the international film community and hope they are inspired by our story of resilience and depiction of strength of the black family.”

