Spelman, Morehouse and Most Expensive HBCUs Keep Tuition Costs Lower Than National Average

Pursuing higher learning can cost a lot. Historically Black Colleges and Universities, however, have succeeded at staying below the national average when it comes to tuition.
The typical cost of attending a private university was $34,740 for the 2017-18 academic year, according to College Data. Costs added up to $9,970 for state residents at public colleges and $25,620 for out-of-state residents attending public universities this last year. Spelman College, a private liberal arts university in Atlanta and the most expensive HBCU according to Student Loan Hero, costs $28,181 for both in-state and out-of-state students for the 2017-18 year. Public HBCU Cheney University of Pennsylvania costs $18,386 for out-of-state students.
Public schools have lower costs than private universities, however, out-of-state students will see higher attendance fees than those who are in-state. Still, there are more than 100 HBCUs that are educating students at an affordable fee.
Private and public schools have been able to control costs in the face of a number of odds. For example, HBCUs typically receive smaller endowments than historically white institutions, according to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
The most affordable schools have been ranked by Student Loan Hero. Here are the five most affordable public HBCUs:
1. Elizabeth City State University: Elizabeth City, North Carolina
In-state tuition and fees: $4,986
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $18,130
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,310
2. Fayetteville State University: Fayetteville, North Carolina
In-state tuition and fees: $5,183
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $16,791
Undergraduate enrollment: 5,393
3. University of the Virgin Islands: Virgin Islands
In-state tuition and fees: $5,235
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $14,496
Undergraduate enrollment: 2,112
4. Harris-Stowe State University: Saint Louis, Missouri
In-state tuition and fees: $5,340
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $9,973
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,442
5. Albany State University: Albany, Georgia
In-state tuition and fees: $5,675
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $16,136
Undergraduate enrollment: 6,262
