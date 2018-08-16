Ludacris: “I encourage all communities throughout the city to come out and enjoy the day.”

Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation in conjunction with Commissioner Natalie Hall (4th District D) will host the 2nd annual ‘LudaFamDay’ unity celebration on Saturday, September 1st, 2018 from noon to 7 pm at the corner of Mitchell Street and Northside Drive. The free event will take place during the 2018 LUDA DAY Weekend and will feature entertainment for the entire family including live performances, free attractions, voter registration, health screenings, local vendors, kids zone and much more. ‘LudaFamDay’ is free and open to the public.

Now in its second year, ‘LudaFamDay’ anticipates more than 8,500 people bringing out their family, friends, and loved ones to a fun family friendly carnival inspired experience. Hosted by Ludacris and the The Ludacris Foundation, ‘LudaFamDay’ presents a community festival where music meets social impact. This experience will host a series of activities including family friendly attractions and activations from local, regional and national brands in a fun carnival setting.

‘LudaFamDay’ is hyper-focused on community give back. “Family is the foundation of our communities and our communities are the foundation of our great city of Atlanta. ‘LudaFamDay’ was created with this in mind and it is the biggest give back of the charity weekend states, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.” “I encourage all communities throughout the city to come out and enjoy the day. We are much stronger and effective together.”

“The Ludacris Foundation initiatives include: LudaCares, activities that let individuals and communities know we care about them; Leadership and Education; and Health & Wellness. These initiatives are placed front and center at ‘LudaFamDay’, as we make sure that every single person that steps on the carnival grounds leaves with a transformative experience to take back and cause change in their own communities. This is why we make the event completely free to all those that attend, so there are no barriers to entry when it comes to creating a spark”, states Robert Shields (Ludacris Foundation President). The Ludacris Foundation would like to thank the 2018 presenting sponsor, Walton Foundation and Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall (District 4), for their deeply rooted commitment to giving back to the communities in which they serve.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: