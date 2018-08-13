Cam Newton to Host Georgia vs. Alabama High School Football Classic, Showdown

A high school football showdown is on the horizon featuring top high schools from metro Atlanta and Alabama, as Cam Newton and C1N announces the first C1N Football High School Classic. Three teams from each rival state will participate in the classic on Saturday, August 25 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia will be represented by metro Atlanta high schools Griffin, Mays, and Cam Newton’s alma mater Westlake. Representing Alabama are Central (Phenix City), Clay-Chalkville (Birmingham) and Sidney Lanier (Montgomery) high schools. C1N plans to host this classic every year.

“The south, especially Georgia and Alabama, is a football powerhouse with a lot of amazing talent at the high school level,” said Cecil Newton, with C1N Enterprise. “This is an opportunity to showcase the talents of these student athletes and an opportunity for them to play against other high performance players outside their division. And of course, to show who rules the south.” C1N is the branding arm of Carolina Quarterback Cam Newton and the signature logo found on his line of lifestyle shoes, cleats and apparel.

The classic will kick-off with Westlake vs .Sidney Lanier at 2 p.m., followed by Griffin vs. Clay- Chalkville at 5 p.m., culminating with Mays vs. Central at 8 p.m. The crowd will also enjoy another showdown between the states with a “Battle of the Bands,” featuring performances by rival school bands during halftime.

Pre-sale tickets to the C1N Football Classic are available only from participating teams for $10. Tickets are available on game day for $15. All seating is general admission. Georgia team fans are to enter the stadium on Claire Drive SE side. Alabama team fans are to enter the stadium on the Lakewood Avenue side. Parking is free at Lakewood Stadium.

