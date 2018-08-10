I’m talking Square Biz (Aug. 8)

Years ago I used to love to shop at Station Square on the South Side. Who remembers the stores? There was J.D. Destefinos, Casual Corner, there was a shoe store, and there was an Italian Oven on the first level and a Mexican restaurant on the second, also Bobby Rubinos. I can’t remember the names of all of the stores but it was a fun place to shop back in the ‘80s.

Station Square just announced some major changes. Last Thursday they held a reception at the Grand Concourse to answer any questions that people who work or operate businesses in Station Square might have. I decided to attend because I like to find out information firsthand. I was hoping to get the names of all of the new restaurants but I come to you empty handed. I have no idea of who is on the list of new eating establishments. We saw a lot of pictures but did not get any names of what is to come except the UPMC training facility.

The only thing that I can tell you is that Station Square is going to become more of a destination area than it is right now and the focus will be dining. In addition to the changes that are coming to the shopping and dining area there is a new complex in the works called the Glasshouse. If you are wondering where I’m talking about, do you remember when there was a Hooter’s near Station Square? Well right on the edge of that parking lot that building that you see going up is the Glasshouse; it is going to be home to about 320 residents. I hope there will be some retail as well on the first level. Reportedly the residents are going to have access to a pool, three courtyards, multiple outdoor kitchen and dining areas, an outdoor movie screen, not to mention the great Allegheny Passage which is the trail very close to the building. The view of the city is going to be beautiful, however, I can’t share what the cost of living in this building is going to be. I have a feeling that it is way out of my price range.

There is a lot of construction going on in this city. It seems that everywhere I look there is a new hotel going up or a new apartment building. There are also tons of new places to eat. I try to keep a list of new places in my phone so I won’t forget about them when it is time to eat. I did make it to Senti on Butler Street. I have passed this restaurant so often, I attended a luncheon held there and a book signing. From what I can tell this is going to be a place that I am going to like. I haven’t had a full meal there but I like the atmosphere and spoke to the owner on both occasions. The appetizers were great. I’m always looking for a great place to eat. Share what you find.

