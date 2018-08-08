The MAPP Study: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

What is the MAPP Study?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) may affect people who find their mood is down or depressed in winter. People with SAD are less interested in doing things they typically enjoy during the rest of the year. They may feel tired, have changes in how much they sleep and eat and not want to socialize as much as they normally do. People with SAD may even feel worthless, hopeless or have thoughts of hurting themselves. The aim of the MAPP study is to try to figure out what causes SAD so that we can develop better treatments for it.

What is involved in the study?

Participants will be interviewed about their experiences across the seasons, including their mood, energy level, sleep and other behaviors. In addition, the study involves DNA testing to determine whether some inherited genes could be part of SAD. Participants will have four to five visits this summer and then another four to five visits in the coming winter. Although the study does not provide treatment, we can give participants and callers to our laboratory referrals for SAD treatment in their community.

How can I learn more?

Call us at 412-624-9180 or learn more at http://www.roecklein.pitt.edu about the MAPP study and to find out if you might be eligible to participate. Our research assistants will answer any questions you have, describe the study and even e-mail you resources.

