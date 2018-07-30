Some conservatives like to pretend that Black people being killed by police is over-hyped in the media. A new study proves that is not accurate.

The study, from American Journal of Public Health, says Black men are over three times more likely to be killed by police than white men. Newsweek reports, “In an analysis of all male homicides between 2012 and 2018, 8 percent occurred at the hands of police, researchers found. Of nearly 6,300 reported deaths during the six-year count, almost 1,800 were Black, researchers found. Police killings remained highest among Black men across the United States, though the risk varies dramatically by region: In some Midwestern cities, rates of black men killed by police are eight times higher. Interestingly, nearly two-thirds of the reported killings were concentrated in suburbs and rural areas, lead author Frank Edwards said.”

Therefore, this study proves that Black men being killed by police is not an epidemic concentrated to a particular area. From the county to the city, this is an American issue. Edwards told Newsweek, “It’s not a problem confined to a single region or type of place. There are places where the risk is much, much higher, but across the country, there’s nowhere the risk [of Black men being killed by police] isn’t at least double.”

However, these numbers might be even higher due to underreporting by law enforcement and local media. That’s why it is crucial that if you see or hear something, pull out your phone and document it. Many of these cases would not have gotten attention if it wasn’t for social media.

New Study: Black Men Three Times More Likely To Be Killed By Police was originally published on newsone.com

