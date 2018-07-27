Pharell-Guided “WATCH THE DUCK” Duo To Make Atlanta Tour Stop

Singer-Songwriter & Producer duo, WATCH THE DUCK (i am OTHER/Interscope Records) will be embarking on a multi-city Sunsets & Slow Grind tour this summer. Kicking off in Dallas on July 20th, and appearing in Atlanta on July 28th, the tour will also feature Rico Davis, Andreaevolves and a host of special guests.

“We wanted to create a kickback for people who work every day, people who are friends in real life, people who are actively trying to figure their [stuff] out. We just want to create a place where people can let loose to good music,” says the duo.

Comprised of friends Eddie Smith III and Jesse Rankins, the group hails from Montgomery, Alabama. After building their name behind-the-scenes as producers, the group launched a career as artists in their own right. WATCH THE DUCK has consistently delivered through solo projects, featuring some of music’s biggest names, including: T.I., ScHoolboy Q, Afrojack and Steve Aoki. Currently under the guidance of Pharrell Williams, WATCH THE DUCK recently released their self-produced debut album, Delayed Adulthood under the duo’s newly created imprint called Children Need Exercise. It features their first single “There You Are.”

