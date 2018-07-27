First Achievement, Service and Love Award Luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos July 25)

“It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit,” said Rowinea Wooten, chairperson of the first Achievement, Service and Love Award Luncheon presented by Allies Silver Leaf Chapter No. 45 on June 3 at the Rodi Road Comfort Inn. During their inaugural awards luncheon Erica L. Upshaw-Givner was the sole honoree. Upshaw-Givner is the owner of Vision Towards Peace Counseling Services in Wilkinsburg and was recognized for her strong advocacy for overall generational wellness and commitment to the community. She is also the founder of a nonprofit, A Peace of Mind Inc., a therapeutic art/dance/fitness studio that offers non-traditional yet inclusive therapies.

With Denisa Gloster-Young as Mistress of Ceremonies, guests enjoyed beautiful solos from Delphine Russell and words of inspiration from Reverend Dr. Helen Milner Burton, pastor of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilkinsburg. At the time of the luncheon Wooten served as Associate Matron, Grand Conductress; she has recently been named Grand Associate Matron, Allies Silver Leaf Chapter No. 45.

The ceremony took place in Philadelphia on July 17. On the June 3 program, Joyce Bethune, PWM No.45, served as co-chairperson. Allies Silver Leaf Chapter No. 45 is a part of Deborah Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Inc., Prince Hall Adopted, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

