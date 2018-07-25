On the Morning After the Runoff Election, Stacey Abrams Announces Statewide Jobs Tour

The “Jobs for Georgia Plan” Will Foster a Thriving and Diverse Economy Statewide

On Thursday, former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams will launch a statewide jobs tour to unveil and highlight her “Jobs for Georgia” plan.

“As I travel the state talking with Georgians, it’s clear that we are ready for an economy that works in all 159 counties, with jobs that create wealth and opportunity,” said former House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams. “I am releasing my Jobs for Georgia plan because, as governor, I am committed to ensuring Georgia is a great place to live, work and do business.”

As a legislator, Stacey Abrams received an ‘A’ rating from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the ‘Friend of Labor’ award for the same work in the same year. Abrams has a proven track record as an entrepreneur who helped hundreds of Georgia small businesses create and save thousands of jobs, and she understands first-hand how to help Georgia’s economy thrive.

