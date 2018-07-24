NEW EXHIBIT: “As We Dream” Nods to Hammonds House Museum’s Legacy, Foundations

Hammonds House Museum will unveil its new exhibit, “As We Dream: The O.T. Hammonds and Hammonds House Museum Collection, curated by Kevin Sipp, on Friday July 27th.

“As We Dream” is a small sampling of works from its permanent collection, intended to offer a glimpse into what has been accomplished over the past 30 years. The collection Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds left behind is the foundation upon which Hammonds House Museum was built.

“Supporting the legacy of African and African Diaspora creativity was his way of sustaining his spirit and sustaining us as a people, of helping us preserve the record of who we are. That he also found satisfaction in sharing his collection is a testament to his humanity and spirit,” Hammonds House Museum released in a statement.

“As we dream and reach for stars we bring with us our kaleidoscopic humanity, our dreams of freedom, our nightmare of bondage, our praise songs and our blues. We find new ways and refine old ones to make our emotions concrete. Our art leaves a record of our realities and myths, our acceptance and rejections and those who commit to collecting our collective visions,” the statement continues. “We make art and hope others will see in our art-making our experience and themselves. If we are good at what we do, we touch and transform those who see, and inspire them to collect our souls through our art and keep us well. What is a culture without a maker and one who appreciates what is made, not just in the name of commerce but also in the name of legacy?”

Admission is $7.00 for non-members of Hammonds House Museum and Free for Members.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: