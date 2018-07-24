Black London Joins African-Americans In Protesting Against Uber’s Racism

As Black people confront racism across the world, some are also are calling out Uber for its own discrimination. Several drivers in London are considering a lawsuit against the ride-sharing company over alleged misconduct.

Uber has already had a complicated relationship with both African-Americans employees and customers who have launched several complaints in recent months.

Liane Hornsey resigned as Uber’s chief people officer earlier this month after several workers of color accused her of racial discrimination. She was alleged to have threatened another employee as well as used derogatory language.

Elaine Welteroth, former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief, was confronted by one Uber driver who called the police on her after taking her to the wrong destination in Brooklyn, New York City, earlier this month.

Additionally, the company has faced numerous gender discrimination and harassment complaints as well.

Uber hasn’t been winning any points with people of color overseas, either. Black drivers were looking to sue the company for more than 1 billion euros, which is estimated to be upwards of 1,350,000,000 in U.S. dollars. The Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA) was expected to argue that 25,000 cab drivers lost earnings of 10,000 British pounds each year (nearly an estimated $14,000 in the U.S.) during the first five years that Uber operated in London, the Guardian reported.

Uber had been approved for a 15-month license to offer ride shares in London in June after being initially turned down last September. About 3.6 million people regularly use Uber in London, where it has 45,000 registered drivers, the company reported.

“We’ve been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” Steve McNamara, the general secretary of the LTDA, said. “We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility. We’ll continue to do everything we can to support our members and taxi drivers across London by exploring every avenue to ensure they are treated fairly.”

Uber clearly needs to do something bigger to improve its treatment of people of color. Black-owned ride-sharing businesses will likely begin to see boosts with companies such as Uber being called out for misconduct.

