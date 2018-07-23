The Next Big Thing: George “Mr. Opportunity” Olokun

George “Mr. Opportunity” Olokun’s thinking on harnessing the next big idea has turned into a global movement and the premise is brilliant: Changemakers need support, a sustainable spark and heroes, too. So the Next Big Thing Movement – an actionable namesake to be sure, aims to do just that through a global collaborative ecosystem of creatives moving ideas forward while connecting with the social responsibility to humanity of others. Olokun designed NBTM’s programming to focus on connecting individuals of varying ethnicities, socioeconomic levels, life aspirations, and career achievements — helping them to hone their ideas and creative abilities, through a supportive, global network of more than 20,000 creatives and millennial professionals.

