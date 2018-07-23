KSEF 28th annual scholarship luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos July 18)

“Invest and sacrifice—if you’ll spend two years of your life like others won’t, you’ll spend the rest of your life like others can’t.” That was one of many valuable messages that Darryl T. Wiley (CEO, Fund for Advancement of Minorities through Education—FAME) delivered to a sold out audience at the Twenty Eighth Annual KSEF High School Scholarship Awards Luncheon on June 2 at the LeMont Restaurant. For nearly three decades the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund of Western PA (KSEF) has offered financial assistance via scholarships and financial awards to support the needs of African American students at undergraduate and graduate levels.

The 2018 KSEF Scholarship Recipients included: Crystal Cox (City Charter High School—KSEF Award), Kenyon Harper (North Allegheny High School—KSEF Dollar Bank Award), Adia Hearns-Boyd (The Neighborhood Academy-Penn State Award), Jordan Jiles (Central Catholic High School—KSEF Thomas Motley Award), Kaleb Jefferson (Woodland Hills High School-CCAC Award), Kaitlyn Lawrence (North Allegheny High School —KSEF/UPMC Award, Hazel Rouse (Obama Academy—KSEF Award), Keith Tate (Robert Morris University—RMU Presidential Award) and Jarad Washington (Sewickley Academy—KSEF/Highmark—Aaron Walton Award).

KSEF Board President, Howard Russell Jr., said this year’s class of awardees will walk away with financial awards valued at well over $200,000. With Eric Cofield as lunch committee chair, guests watched a parade of success stories receive awards from KSEF. Keynote speaker Darryl Wiley said you should know your history and reminded the youth that they should question “who is in their clique and graduation is your goal.”

Members of the Kappa League were also recognized. This group of young men meet 16 times a year, they give turkeys at Thanksgiving, find out what’s involved in the SAT test and play a stock market game where they learn how the stock market works. Noah Butts was the winner of the game with a 16.2 increase.

Since May many members of Kappa Alpha Psi have been involved in a biggest loser weight loss challenge that ended on July 14. The winner will be recognized on July 21 at the Inaugural Healthy Kappa 5K Run & Walk in North Park. On July 22, many will show off their weight loss results at the Diamonds in the Sky Roof Top Party-All White Affair at Terrace on Fifth. Visit Pittkappa on Facebook and @PGH_Alumni_Nupes on Instagram.

