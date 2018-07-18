Happy Birthday Nelson Mandela! 5 Quotes Madiba Said That Still Rings True Today

From his early days as a foot soldier in the struggle for racial equality to his years as an elder statesman in South Africa, Nelson Mandela spoke many truths that still ring true today. The world was expected to pause on Wednesday to celebrate Mandela, known fondly by his clan’s name Madiba, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

See Also: Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At Trump During His South Africa Speech

Born in the South African state of Transkei, Mandela became the global symbol of human rights through his sacrifice and leadership against his country’s system of racial segregation and injustice, known as apartheid.

Happy 100th birthday Nelson Mandela…

As once he said: "To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." And; "Let freedom reign. The sun never set on so glorious a human achievement." And; "Forget the past." pic.twitter.com/0x4iyLECc5 — Alper Üçok (@AlperUcok) July 17, 2018

The world first took note of Mandela with his statement from the dock at the supreme court of South Africa in 1964, when he faced the death penalty. Mandela and other members of the African National Congress, a Black South African political party that fought for racial equality, were on trial for acts of sabotage against the white apartheid government. Mandela delivered his famous speech to the court, which ultimately sentenced him to life in prison. Mandela served most of that sentence in isolation at Robben Island Prison.

“During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination,” a defiant Mandela said at the time. “I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

Today marks 50 yrs since former President Nelson #Mandela made his now famous "prepared to die" speech from the dock. pic.twitter.com/kY5twsswcM — Leandri Janse van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) April 20, 2014

He was released from his life sentence in 1990, as the government faced increasing global pressure from governments and human rights activists who called on South Africa’s white government to end apartheid and free its most famous prisoner, Mandela.

The 1993 Nobel Peace Prize winner was democratically elected South Africa’s first Black president in 1994, as well as the country’s first post-apartheid president. Scores of Black South Africans, allowed to vote for the first time, swept Mandela into office.

On 10 May 1994 Nelson Mandela was sworn in as

South Africa's first Democratic elected President. This was his inauguration speech pic.twitter.com/KbPcfh7rvI — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) May 10, 2018

Mandela died in 2013, but his words continue to inspire us:

Racism (from his 1994 autobiography, Long Walk To Freedom)

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

Leadership (from his 2001 interview with Oprah)

“A good leader can engage in a debate frankly and thoroughly, knowing that at the end he and the other side must be closer, and thus emerge stronger. You don’t have that idea when you are arrogant, superficial, and uninformed.”

Oprah will deliver the keynote at @GlblCtzn: Mandela 100 in South Africa on December 2, a festival celebrating the life’s work and lasting legacy of #NelsonMandela—with Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, Ed Sheeran + Chris Martin headlining! 🌍 #BeTheGeneration #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/zwnOtns45C — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) July 9, 2018

Poverty (from the 2005 Make Poverty History rally in London)

“Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom.”

Gender Equality (from his 1995 speech on South Africa’s first National Women’s Day)

“At the September (1995) Beijing Conference of the United Nations women of the world will gather to chart a path for humanity towards bringing an end to the evil that continues to plague even the most powerful of nations – and that is discrimination on the grounds of sex.

Nelson Mandela – “Madiba” – was a fierce advocate for gender equality. Throughout his political career, he reminded the world that if half of us are held back, then no one can… https://t.co/SmF1sZSHFY — S.Titus ❤😜 (@DSannah) July 10, 2018

Education (from his 1990 speech in Boston)

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

SEE ALSO:

Walgreens Uses Motion Sensors To Racially Profile Black People, Customer Says

4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice

Happy Birthday Nelson Mandela! 5 Quotes Madiba Said That Still Rings True Today was originally published on newsone.com