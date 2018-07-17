Taliah Waajid Launches Protective Styles Collection at Walmart Stores Nationwide

Natural hair care trail blazer Taliah Waajid has launched the first complete collection of products for women who wear protective styles.

Taliah Waajid Protective Styles Collection, sold at select Walmart stores across the country, is designed specifically for women who wear weaves, braids, locs, extensions and wigs over their natural hair or while transitioning from chemical styles.

This marks a step forward for the brand and the natural hair movement overall as it is a robust regimen of products that speak directly to the needs of extension and wig wear, known as protective styles. Designed to aid in the strengthening, conditioning, repair and overall care for ones hair before, during and after wearing a protective style, the Taliah Waajid Protective Styles Collection offers specific hair care regimens to care for and maintain healthy hair and scalp.

“Having our products available in Walmart marks a further step in the Taliah Waajid mission to help women embrace and care for their natural hair, regardless of how they wear it. Walmart carrying this full collection makes our products wildly accessible and it’s a testament to their support and promotion of natural hair,” said Taliah Waajid.

Created with the unique SciNatranol™ complex, each product – which ranges in price from $8.99 to $10.99 – is infused with the benefits of bamboo, basil and biotin, which have moisturizing, strengthening and anti-septic and anti-bacterial properties to help promote scalp and hair health and growth. All product bottles have pointed applicator tops to make it easier to apply the product to the scalp for cleansing and maintenance. Individual products include: Bamboo and Biotin Edge Growth; Bamboo and Coconut Milk Growth Oil; Bamboo and Coconut Milk Strengthening Leave-In Conditioner; Bamboo, Avocado and Peppermint Conditioning Restoring Serum; Bamboo Basil and Peppermint Anti-Itch Serum; Bamboo and Coconut Milk Moisturizing Mint Shampoo; Bamboo and Biotin Vitamins for Healthy Hair; Bamboo, Avocado and Peppermint Dry Gel Shampoo.

Waajid is an innovative force in the natural hair movement. A hairstylist since a very young age, she created her eponymous company after realizing there weren’t widely available products for women who did not relax their hair. In 1996, she introduced Black Earth Products™. Today, the Taliah Waajid brand includes seven collections, including Curls, Waves and Naturals, Green Apple and Aloe Nutrition Collection and Protective Styles.

