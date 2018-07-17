Full List Of Republicans Slamming Putin Meeting But Will Still Side With Trump Regardless

Donald Trump was called “treasonous” and “imbecilic” after he cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a meeting that a growing number of Republicans have criticized loudly.

As I said yesterday, the Helsinki press conference was saddening and disappointing, and I am glad people on both sides of the aisle condemned it strongly. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) July 17, 2018

Arizona Sen. John McCain voiced the loudest opposition among his fellow Republicans, labeling the meeting as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” because of Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats.”

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, two of the most high profile Black Republicans, were conspicuously silent on the matter. But other Republicans — ranging from the not-so-prominent to rising leaders within the Party — issued their own respective condemnations of what appeared to the naked eye to be traitorous actions by Trump, who invalidated official findings against Russia by American intelligence agencies in an effort to placate Putin the dictator.

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

Even Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived former White House director of communications whose loyal defenses of the president bordered on being Mike Pence-esque, said Tuesday that “Trump’s made a very big mistake here” by siding with Putin instead of his own country. The president’s actions and words invalidate the very “America first” campaign that helped get him elected in the first place.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says President Trump "has to reverse course immediately" on his comments from his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/cJICAP8il6 pic.twitter.com/Df5QvsWBMI — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2018

Below is a full list of Republicans who, as of Tuesday morning, had spoke out against the president’s meeting with Putin. If the list continues to grow, the meeting could do the once unthinkable and help bring around Republicans and their now-waning collective blind allegiance to the president’s actions and policies, including last week’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who, if confirmed, would fill the seat of outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was set to retire at the end of the month.

President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected—-immediately. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 16, 2018

Bob Corker

Jeff Flake

Newt Gingrich

John McCain

Anthony Scaramucci

While that list may seem promising to Democrats, who have largely been rendered ineffective in the age of Trump, the truth is probably that the above list of Republicans will still continue to side with the president regardless.

“Much of the Republican rebuke came from lawmakers who have been willing to openly criticize the president, a group that remains a minority in the GOP.”

SEE ALSO:

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Full List Of Republicans Slamming Putin Meeting But Will Still Side With Trump Regardless was originally published on newsone.com