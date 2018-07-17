100 Black Men of Atlanta Appoints New Executive Director and COO

Anthony Flynn is the newly appointed executive director and chief operating officer of the 100 Black Men Of Atlanta Inc., one of the city’s most influential African-American organizations focused on leadership development, educational support, economic empowerment, and health and wellness.

Flynn will oversee the day to day operations, strategic planning, external relations, and fundraising initiatives for The 100.

As a successful leader in the business world with numerous Fortune 100 giants (e.g. Kraft Foods, RJ Reynolds and 3M) and a pioneering executive in numerous, multi-million-dollar non-profit ventures, Flynn has a proven track record for converting ideas and theories to actionable achievements. He is the founder of The Gifted Education Foundation which produces marketplace leaders from low-income communities across America. In its first three years of existence, the organization supported just over 100 students earning more than $18 million in scholarship. Its students have received full scholarships to Stanford, Dartmouth, Princeton, Emory, and more.

Flynn graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program in 2017 where he won the business pitch competition for his cohort. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Sales from The University of Memphis where he graduated as the top student in his major and he also holds a Master of Arts in Religion degree from Memphis Theological Seminary where he also graduated with honors.

He is also the author of two books: “The Execution Pipeline: A Step-by-Step Guide to Moving Your Business Idea From Dream to Reality” and “The Happiness Map: Finding Fulfillment in Work and Life.” In his TEDx talk “The Intangibles,” Flynn shares his personal story of poverty and addresses the criteria needed for students and families to escape the grip of detrimental generational cycles.

Beyond community impact, Flynn is committed to expanding the reach of 100’s members.

“Our members are some incredibly talented men, of high capacity, high stature, and high standard. It’s important that we leverage their capacity, skillset, and business acumen for the good of the organization and the communities we serve throughout the Atlanta Metro area,” shared Flynn. “Atlanta is a global city. There are a lot of people who have moved into the city and with that comes diversity of experiences, diversity of race, diversity of ideas and more. There’s a lot of awesome things happening with the members themselves … happening on the ground in the trenches of the communities we serve. I look forward to tapping into our potential and taking 100 Black Men of Atlanta to the next level.”

