Danai Gurira partners with Reebok to encourage women to pursue their greatness

Danai Gurira is a game-changing woman known for her strength, activism, and empowering other women. It’s no surprise that she’s joining the ranks of Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid as the latest partnership with Reebok.
Gurira has a strong belief that fitness and strong connections to one another are what makes people the best versions of themselves. Reebok has always been committed to women and empowering them to be their best versions of themselves through healthy physical, mental, and social life.
Gurira penned an open letter to her younger self and stated, “Never doubt that your hard work, your pursuit of integrity and authenticity, your struggles to do what is right will NOT be in vain. Continue to find new, healthy ways to challenge yourself, your body, your mind. Continue to make goals big and small and strive to meet them.”
You can shop the above look (which is actually quite affordable). The white perforated speedwick tank comes in six colors ($24.97, Reebok.com) and the blue high waisted mesh leggings ($44.97, Reebok.com).
You can go on the site, here, to check out Gurira’s tips and tricks to staying healthy, get inspired, shop all the looks and more.
