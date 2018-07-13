Alpha Weekend 2018 (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos July 11)

Summer is now in full swing; however the warm weather season always kicks off with Alpha Weekend. Some refer to it as Memorial Day Weekend but the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha-Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter have claimed this weekend as their own.

This year the weekend began with a SkeePhi party at Preeti’s Pitt in the Strip District where the kings of black and gold (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity) teamed with the queens of pink and green (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority) for a great Friday night party. Saturday was reserved for a cookout in Monroeville Community Park and Sunday, of course, was the annual boat ride featuring the Brydge Band on the dock and DJ Tee Jay on the boat. Hundreds of guests enjoyed a great time on the Gateway Clipper Fleet, some even celebrated their birthday.

Davie Huddleston, Alpha Phi Alpha Pittsburgh Chapter president, said this great weekend this year themed “American Pharaohs” raises funds for scholarships and chapter expenses. Huddleston told everyone to mark their calendars for their black tie event scheduled for Nov. 10.

