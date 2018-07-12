Morehouse College Conducting Survey To Consider ‘The Establishment Of A Transgender Policy’

Morehouse is an all-male college. But what happens if you are male and while attending Morehouse—having paid thousands of dollars in tuition—you realize that you are transgender? Should the institution be allowed to kick you out? What if you are a transgender man, should you not be allowed to attend Morehouse? Is Morehouse only for a cisgender person (someone who identifies with the gender they are assigned at birth)? Morehouse is grappling with these questions now.

Yesterday, Morehouse sent out a six-question survey to alumni that read, “We at Morehouse College respect and support every individual’s right to self-identification as they pursue their education at our world-class institution. As an all men’s college, we know that the identity discussion can be a very complex topic to consider. But Morehouse has a history of leading the nation in difficult discussions that have paved the way for positive change and social justice for all Americans. Morehouse is considering the establishment of a Transgender Policy to set protocol for admissions and student life. This issue is one that we as a community must engage in with sensitivity and respect for one another without ever losing focus on the mission of our College.

The email continued, “Your voice on this matter is important.”

The survey questions are below, with the option being “agree” or “disagree.”

1. Morehouse should admit students who self identify as men, regardless of their gender at birth.

2. Morehouse shouldn’t admit students who self identify as women, regardless of their gender at birth.

3. If a Morehouse student transitions from a man to a woman while at the College, the student should be allowed to continue their education and graduate from the College.

4. Does a policy that expels a student who transitions from a man to a woman align with the mission of the College?

5. Does a policy that allows a woman to graduate a line with the mission of the College.

In September 2017, Spelman College announced that they would accept transgender women t enroll. A statement read, “In adopting this admissions policy, Spelman continues its fervent belief in the power of the Spelman Sisterhood. Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women’s college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving Black women.”

