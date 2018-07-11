YOU POWER PURPOSE CONFERENCE returns to Atlanta

Cameron Kasky, Alveda King, Desiree Ross, and more to Speak at Largest Millennial Festival in the Southeast July 13 through July 14

The You Power Purpose Conference – the internationally acclaimed two-day youth and young adult festival hosted by 20-year-old best-selling author, entrepreneur, and pastor, Jared Sawyer Jr. – is returning to Atlanta for the fourth time, attracting thousands of visitors to Atlanta July 13-14 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

“YPP is uniquely spectacular”, Pastor Sawyer said. “There’s nothing like it for the next generation. It fills so many needs in the lives of youth and young adults. It’s inspiring, it’s exciting, it’s entertaining – it’s an experience with something for everyone.”

A partial listing of this year’s speakers, honorees, and appearances include:

-Pastor Jared Sawyer Jr. – pastor, best-selling author, and president of You Power Purpose Inc.

-Cameron Kasky – Founder of Never Again MSD & #MarchforOurLives

-Desiree Ross – Star on OWN’s Greenleaf

– Lorraine Cochran-Johnson – DeKalb County Commission Candidate

-Mary Pat Hector – Acti ]vist & National Youth Director of the National Action Network

-Alveda King – Niece of Martin Luther King Jr. & Fox News Commentator

–Mr. 2-17 – producer and influencer

-Talia Oliver – Editor at The Shade Room

Packed with workshops, exhibits, concerts, empowerment sessions, movie screenings and other festivities, this 2-day festival is considered the pinnacle of the YPP experience. This year’s festival is expected to attract visitors from all 50 states and 17 countries around the world.

At this year’s YPP Conference, attendees can expect a diverse and dynamic set of programming:

–Empowerment Track Sessions – Entrepreneurship, Arts, Leadership, Spiritual Politics/Law, Social/Civic Activism & Mass Media and Entertainment

-Poli-Hour – National and state candidate debate on their platform

-Celebrity Meet and Greets – Attendees meet and take pictures with Leading millennial influencers

-Bridging the Generational Gap Forum – Discussion with legacy leaders and millennial issues on top-tier issues facing today’s generation.

Sponsored by Publix, The complete roster of speakers, entertainers, seminars, and other events will be announced soon in keeping with You Power Purpose’s program tracks.

About You Power Purpose

You Power Purpose Inc. is a non-profit organization designed to help the next generation of leaders discover and drive their purpose, equip them with moral values, and advance their social growth, founded by Jared Sawyer Jr. Visitwww.youpowerpurpose.org for more confirmed talent and special event updates.

About Pastor Jared Sawyer Jr.

Jared Sawyer Jr., at the age of 20, acclaims a 15-year career as an entrepreneur, author, and preacher since the age of 5. With millions of YouTube views and 300,000 followers on social media, Jared garners thousands in attendance at his renown youth and young adult conferences annually and has published four books. He has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential young Christian leaders. Visit his website at www.jaredsawyerjr.com

