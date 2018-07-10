Trump Cares More About The Thai Soccer Team Than Children Being Ripped Away From Their Parents In America

The story of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach being trapped in a cave has taken over the world. Thankfully, after two weeks, all of them have been rescued safely. Sadly, one Thai former Navy Seal died while trying to save them, and our condolences go out to the family of Officer Saman Gunan.

And RIP Petty Officer Saman Gunan, the Thai navy diver who was killed delivering air tanks to the boys and their coach last week. pic.twitter.com/8M2BuvaW5g — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 10, 2018

We should also note, there were still four people in the cave as of Tuesday morning, as a doctor and three Navy Seals were left behind as the final boys were rescued.

It was heartwarming to hear that children are being reunited with their families, something that hasn’t happened in the U.S. But now, magically, Trump suddenly cares about children and families. Just not those in America.

On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment – all freed, great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

Fascinating.

Trump was able to see the humanity in the Thai children, ages which range from 11 to 16, being reunited with their families—but he can’t do the same for children who were torn away from their parents at the U.S. border. Nearly 3,000 children have reportedly been taken from their parents by Border Patrol. There were also reports of children being abused at detention centers. One of the few mothers who got her child back claimed her son was returned to her “covered in dirt and lice” after 85 days apart. Audio has been released of children screaming for their parents. The psychological damages on these children could be for life, and Trump has remained heartless.

