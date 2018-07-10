Trump Cares More About The Thai Soccer Team Than Children Being Ripped Away From Their Parents In America

The story of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach being trapped in a cave has taken over the world. Thankfully, after two weeks, all of them have been rescued safely. Sadly, one Thai former Navy Seal died while trying to save them, and our condolences go out to the family of Officer Saman Gunan.
READ MORE: 5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In New Orleans
We should also note, there were still four people in the cave as of Tuesday morning, as a doctor and three Navy Seals were left behind as the final boys were rescued.
It was heartwarming to hear that children are being reunited with their families, something that hasn’t happened in the U.S. But now, magically, Trump suddenly cares about children and families. Just not those in America.
Fascinating.
Trump was able to see the humanity in the Thai children, ages which range from 11 to 16, being reunited with their families—but he can’t do the same for children who were torn away from their parents at the U.S. border. Nearly 3,000 children have reportedly been taken from their parents by Border Patrol. There were also reports of children being abused at detention centers. One of the few mothers who got her child back claimed her son was returned to her “covered in dirt and lice” after 85 days apart. Audio has been released of children screaming for their parents. The psychological damages on these children could be for life, and Trump has remained heartless.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Outraged! This Black Doctor Couldn’t Even Go To Her House Without Man Calling Cops
Man Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool Is Fired
Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed
Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed
1. The LegendSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Maxine Waters Telling People To Push Back Against The Trump Administration2 of 9
3. Shoot Straight3 of 9
4. Auntie Maxine Rips Into Ben Carson4 of 9
5. Maxine Waters Lays Into Republican Who Compares Sarah Sanders Refused Service At A Restaurant To Jim Crow5 of 9
6. Maxine Waters Shuts Down Paula Faris6 of 9
7. Maxine Waters Calming People During The 1992 Los Angeles Riots7 of 9
8. Reclaiming My Time8 of 9
9. And, Of Course, There's the Remix9 of 9
Trump Cares More About The Thai Soccer Team Than Children Being Ripped Away From Their Parents In America was originally published on newsone.com