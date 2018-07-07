Night Nation run happening tonight at Georgia State Stadium

You know you’ll enjoy yourself during all the Fourth of July festivities, but what about the rest of the month?

No worries because Atlanta and the surrounding area will fill with festivals throughout July, keeping you and your family dancing, running, eating and shopping to your heart’s content.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars and get that party started with events happening every weekend.

Night Nation Run. 5:30 p.m. July 7, 2018. $29.99-$60 per person. Georgia State Stadium. 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta, Ga. http://www.nightnationrun.com.

Experience the “World’s 1st Running Music Festival” the first Saturday of the month with live DJs, a light show, neon and black lights, Bubble Zones and a finish line that ends with an Epic Main Stage After Party. Registration includes your race packet, glow necklace, admission to the After Party and free giveaways.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: