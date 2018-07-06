Three thousand youths converge in Atlanta for largest Millenial Festival in Southeast U.S.

You Power Purpose Conference convenes youths from around the world moving together with purpose ALONG SIDE OF Cameron Kasky, Alveda King, Desiree Ross July 13-14, 2018

Over 3-thousand youths between will convene at the Cobb Galleria Centre located at 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 from July 13-14th 2018. Youths from around the world will kick off a two-day series of workshops, activities, concerts, and networking events that start at 9:30 AM.

“Our goal is to help young people hone-in their strategy for their future. The goal for organizers is to collectively help participants work with purpose and intentionality to craft a strategy, and be the game changers in their communities,” stated the 20-year old best-selling author Rev. Jared Sawyer. The You Power Purpose Conference is an internationally acclaimed young adult event its fourth run and attracts participants from all 50 states and 17 countries from around the world. The two days of the conference are packed with workshops, exhibits, concerts, empowerment sessions, movie screenings and more.

“Today young people are making their contributions to society. At YPP we harness that millennial energy into one collective force. My generation is resilient and has a passion to succeed and help others. Look at the Parkland students and those marching for families. But many times, we lose steam because we lack direction or support. At the YPP conference we fill those gaps and hit on so many other critical needs. This event is inspiring, exciting, entertaining – it’s an experience focused on helping my generation to propel them to excel,” exclaimed Rev. Sawyer.

The line-up!

-Cameron Kasky – Founder of Never Again MSD & #MarchforOurLives

-Desiree Ross – Star on OWN’s Greenleaf

-Mary Pat Hector – Activist & National Youth Director of the National Action Network

-Alveda King – Niece of Martin Luther King, Jr. & Fox News Commentator

–Mr. 2-17 – Producer and Influencer

What to expect!

–Empowerment Track Sessions – Entrepreneurship, Arts, Leadership, Spiritual Politics/Law, Social/Civic Activism & Mass Media and Entertainment

-Poli-Hour – National and state candidate debate on their platform

-Celebrity Meet and Greets – Attendees meet and take pictures with Leading millennial influencers

-Bridging the Generational Gap Forum – Discussion with legacy leaders and millennial issues on top-tier issues facing today’s generation.

To learn more about the conference schedule, purchase tickets or in need of scholarships or sponsorship opportunities please log onto https://main.yppconference.com/ypp-conference-2018/

About You Power Purpose[Symbol]

You Power Purpose Inc. is a non-profit organization designed to help the next generation of leaders discover and drive their purpose, equip them with moral values, and advance their social growth, founded by Jared Sawyer Jr. Visit www.youpowerpurpose.org for more confirmed talent and special event updates.

About Pastor Jared Sawyer Jr.

Jared Sawyer Jr., at the age of 20, acclaims a 15-year career as an entrepreneur, 4x published author, and preacher. With millions of YouTube views and 300,000 followers on social media, Jared garners thousands in attendance at his renown youth and young adult conferences. He has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential young Christian leaders of his generation. He is the recipient of various awards including The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Forward Community Service Award in the area of spiritual leadership in 2017. For more information, go to events or connect directly with Rev. Jared Sawyer, Jr. please visit www.jaredsawyerjr.com.

