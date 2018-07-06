Mother Bought A Gun, Hours Later She Shot A Carjacker In The Face

Don’t mess with a mother and her children, especially when she just bought a gun.

Michelle Booker-Hicks was filling up at a gas station in Dallas when a man jumped into her car with her two and four-year-old sons in the back on Wednesday. The mother quickly got back in the car, grabbed a gun from her glove box and shot the would-be carjacker in the face, according to Fox 4.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me,” she told the local news outlet. “I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment.”

She continued: “I’m not a killer or anything, but I do believe in defending what’s mine. I hope that woke him up.”

After the carjacker, identified as Ricky Wright, was shot in the face, he attempted to drive off but crashed into a fence. The 36-year-old who survived after being shot under his right eye received treatment before being charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“Court records show he has a long list of charges including assault and family violence, arson, theft, making a terroristic threat, resisting arrest, and drug charges,” Fox 4 reported. “Police say he’s in serious but stable condition.”

There were no immediate charges against Booker-Hicks. Texas has a “Stand Your Ground” law that allows for a licensed citizen to use deadly force “if there is an imminent threat of harm or death, and when someone is unlawfully or forcefully entering your home, vehicle or place of business.” That’s the same type of law that allowed George Zimmerman to be acquitted of murder charges for shooting and killing teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2014.

It shouldn’t even be a slight possibility that she will be charged. Let’s hope white people aren’t the only ones who can defend themselves when their life is in danger.

