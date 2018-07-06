Butterfly Wishes Ninth Annual Fashion Show (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos July 4)

With a new location and several new models, Butterfly Wishes held their Ninth Annual Fashion Show and dinner at the Olympia Banquet Hall on May 19. The theme was, “A Change Has Come.” Butterfly Wishes founder, Denise Raiford, says change is good and she doesn’t want her events to become stale. The Butterfly Wishes journey began when Raiford lost her mother, Arlene B. Keith, and wanted to reach out to others who had lost their mothers. The fashion show has always taken place close to Mother’s Day. This year nearly 300 enjoyed the gospel sounds of Fresh Anointing, DJ Nick Nice, Assignment Mime Group, commentator Lesely Crawford, show-stopping fashions and “get in line twice” food. Raiford is already making plans for the 10-year celebration and says it will be a big celebration. In past years Butterfly Wishes has been able to contribute a portion of their proceeds to community organizations that have made a difference. The list includes: Gwen’s Girls, Bethlehem Haven, St. James Education & Food Service Ministries and Promise Youth Summer Camp.

Butterfly Wishes would like to thank: Portabella of New York, Panhill of New York, Remos–Pittsburgh and her faithful audience and models.

