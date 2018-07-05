Atlanta City Hall And The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Partner for Summer’s Top Basketball Event

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces Atlanta’s partnership with The Fifth Annual– the $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN and sponsored by PUMA. Atlanta will host its Super 16 round at Georgia State University Sports Arena July 26 – 29, 2018.

“This year’s tournament will be the most competitive in our five-year history,” said Jon Mugar, TBT Founder and CEO. “The City of Atlanta has been very supportive thus far and in return I’m confident we will deliver twelve of the most high level, intense and compelling basketball games in the world this summer to Georgia State starting July 26.”

A press conference to formally announce the partnership will be held Tuesday, July 10that 10a.m . in City Hall’s Atrium. Several city leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities will be on hand for the announcement. Atlanta resident and NBA veteran Kent Bazemorewill serve as the honorary host for the Super 16 round. As part of the event, TBT will also host “A Day Of Giving”on July 25, where residents will have the opportunity to serve their communities alongside Bazemore and former NBA stars.

“Giving back to the Atlanta area is extremely important to me,” says Bazemore. “What better way to enjoy a favorite pastime while investing in young people to reach their full potential.”

As part of the Day of Giving, Anderson Park in Northwest Atlanta will receive much-needed renovation work. The recreation center, which services hundreds of youth, will receive an overhaul of its gymnasium including a new electronic scoreboard, six new baskets, new shot clock, and improved lightning.

Several teams and players with ties to Atlanta are vying to compete in this year’s tournament, including “Dirty South” – a team that reached the quarterfinals of TBT in 2015 – which includes former NBA small forward Jamario Moon.

The teams competing in the Super 16 will be determined following regional play earlier in the month. The regional schedule includes:

South – Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Richmond, Va. from July 13-15

West – California State University Los Angeles from July 13-15

Northeast – Long Island University of Brooklyn, N.Y. from July 20-22

Midwest – Capital University of Columbus, Ohio from July 20-22

The games in Atlanta will determine the four teams moving on to the $2 million Championship round in Baltimore, MD from August 2-3.

For the first time, PUMA will serve as the official apparel sponsor of TBT, and is offering an official endorsement deal to any player who competes in TBT and then signs on with an NBA team next season.

For schedules and tickets visit www.thetournament.com. Special rates are available for students, members of the military and groups.

