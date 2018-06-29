Black Man Falsely Arrested Multiple Times After Cops Thought He Was A Convicted Felon

Another case involving Black people being stopped after being mistaken for other people has happened in California. One man has been repeatedly arrested after police confused him with someone else found guilty of a felony in the town of Victorville, ABC 7 reported.

Jimmie Williams III had never been in trouble with the law before being caught in a case of mistaken identity. He was falsely arrested this week as well on two prior occasions in 2006 and 2009. The man was treated like a criminal in sharing the same name as another man, Jimmie Antonio Williams Jr., who has a police record and is wanted on a bench warrant for arrest. Oddly enough, the two men also share the same birth date including the same year.

With the similarities, Williams III lives with the added stress of police officers slapping handcuffs on his wrists. The arrests have been particularly scary for him, he explained.

“I’ve had to be drawn out of my car, felony stops, with my kids at gunpoint,” he said. “It’s been a real inconvenience to me.”

This week, Williams III found San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies at his home responding to a silent alarm. The exchange was relatively normal until they asked for the man’s ID.

“I began to explain that there is another gentleman. I’m not the gentleman. I’ve been through this before,” Williams III said.

The cops still took the father into custody based on the warrant for the other Jimmie Williams. He had informed officers that he had surgery on his shoulder, but they still manhandled and handcuffed him behind his back, he said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department defended its deputies but said it understands Williams III’s frustrations. Yet, no resolution, including the arrest of the right Jimmie Williams, has come to help the father in dealing with the frequent wrongful arrests, which have caused many problems for him.

“I have no control over your system. I don’t feel I should be punished, detained harassed, kidnapped or assaulted based on false identity.”

