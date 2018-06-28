Young People in PR launches Bridging the Gap Between Veteran Publicist and Millennials

Young People in PR Unleashes Second Event to the Atlanta Market, Bridging the Gap Between Veteran Publicist and Millennials

An organization that prepares millennials to lead the public relations industry

ATLANTA, GA – ​ Battling with the countless number of stories where young professionals are constantly being shut out of big opportunities, due to their small background of experience – Young People In PR is working around the clock to provide a multitude of resources and connections to help them tap into the industry. On June 30, young public relations professionals will meet once again for an opportunity to network, learn and share new opportunities from seasoned pro’s in the industry. Young People In PR (YPPR) is hosting a summit at Shared Space Atlanta located at 2430 HerodianWay Atlanta, GA 30080 from 2:30 pm until 5:30 pm.

Brittany Mobley is the Founder of YPPR and also the Principal Publicist of Bmobley Public Relations, located in metropolitan Detroit. Mobley is the moderator and visionary behind the YPPR movement. Mobley’s focus for YPPR is targeted toward students and professionals to engage and educate millennials on the rise with an interest in Public Relations, Media Relations, Communications and Journalism.

Mobley says, “Young People in PR was birthed to provide resources and education that will allow newbies and growing professionals the opportunity tap into the industry, which is much of what can only be taught by experience, rather than a textbook”. Mobley uses YPPR as a guidance tool to maneuver through landing internships, expansion of small businesses and/or careers in a successful manner. Mobley has taken YPPR to the next level by expanding the opportunities to learn and network into the Atlanta market – following the launch in Detroit, MI.

Registration is now open at ​ youngpeopleinpr.eventbrite.com ​ . ​ Tickets begin at $25 with an upgrade option to cocktails and a YPPR branded t-shirt. Our sponsors include KO Watches, Media Fresh and Rompe Corazon. For more information and details, email info@bmobleymediarelations.com ​ . Admission includes: PR gift bag, networking, personalized name tag and light refreshments.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: