Marian Cover Dockery Receives Randolph Thrower Lifetime Achievement Award

Marian Dockery, managing member of Marian Dockery & Associates LLC, was honored with the 2018 Randolph Thrower Lifetime Achievement Award, presented May 17 by the State Bar of Georgia’s Committee to Promote Inclusion in the Profession and recognized during the State Bar’s Annual Meeting.

Dockery earned her law degree from Vanderbilt University and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2003. She recently retired as executive director of the State Bar of Georgia Diversity Program, where she led a steering committee of partners, in-house counsel and government attorneys in the planning of annual business development programs, continuing legal education programs and high school pipeline programs. Her area of legal expertise is labor and employment discrimination and wage and hour claims. Dockery has practiced law for 40 years.

The Randolph Thrower Award recognizes an outstanding individual who has dedicated his or her career to providing opportunities that foster a more diverse legal profession for members of underrepresented groups in Georgia. The award is presented to a lawyer who not only personally excels in his or her own practice, but who has demonstrated a commitment to promoting diversity in the legal profession.

The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the voluntary Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its more than 50,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: