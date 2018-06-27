DeKalb County Commission candidate Lorraine Cochran Johnson visits Berrean Church [Watch]

Challenger Lorraine Cochran Johnson spoke to members of Berrean Church recently on a Sunday morning campaign swing through DeKalb. Following a sincere thank you to Pastor Kerwin Lee and heartfelt acknowledgement to the Men of Berrean choir who performed remarkable renditions of several gospel greats candidate Cochran Johnson told congregants that as a wife and parent she is keenly aware of issues that impact the quality of life in DeKalb County.

“After school was released this year, we had five young people die from homicides — all under the age of 18. If you’re engaged in the community a lot of what we see is unbelieveable,” Cochran-Johnson continued. In 2017 she single-handedly raised in excess of $200,000 to benefit Destiny Achievers Academy, a DeKalb County high school with more than 40 percent of its 153 students living in households which fall below the poverty line.

“It’s time that we come together and take back out community … It’s time that we give the right people a seat at the table. As a candidate I am concerned with the same things that you are. I’m concerned with economic development because we have businesses leaving faster than we can recruit them,” said Cochran Johnson.

As Berrean members listened attentively with members nudging each other, whispering, “She’s my girl, She’s the right one,” urging the undecided to vote for her,” the well-liked candidate continued.

“I need you all to show up on July 24th, election day … We made the mistake [that] when we elected Barack Obama, we failed to show up in the off-elections and the mid-terms when 70 percent of our elected officials are chosen.” Cochran-Johnson advised that voters cannot afford to not vote and offered to provide absentee ballots which she keeps housed on her very visible campaign bus.

