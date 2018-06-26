Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen lll completes 2018 iElevate Conference in Atlanta for LGBT

Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen, III thought-leader and Amazon.com best-selling author of Master Your Emotions, assembled both national and global leaders and entrepreneurs for the 2018 iElevate Conference held June 19th-24th at The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta and the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel. Hundreds attended to hear from prominent leaders on topics of social relevance.

Originated in 2018, the iElevate Conference was designed to offer many of the country’s great thought provoking thinkers, leaders and voices a platform to safely participate and address some of the most sensitive and salient subjects from a faith point of view. The conference is of the first and only inclusive conferences with a mission to transform, empower and equip people of faith with the resources and tools needed to impact their immediate community and reach their goals.

At this year’s iElevate, attendees experienced diverse and dynamic programming designed for all conference goers, including well-recognized events from O.C. Allen, as well as several new initiatives such as an HIV awareness campaign in collaboration with the Prevention From The Pulpit Initiative. A partial list of this year’s iElevate speakers, influencers, panelists, entertainers included:Oliver Clyde Allen, III (Senior Pastor, “The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta”), Rev. Al Sharpton (Civil Rights Activist and radio/TV personality),Iyanla Vanzant (Inspirational Speaker, spiritual teacher, author, life coach and television personality), Vivica A. Fox (author & actress, “Two Can Play That Game,” “Set It Off”), Amiyah Scott (actress), Rashad Burgess (Regional Director, Gilead Science), Sandy Thurman (Former White House Office of AIDS Director), Ricky Dillard (E One recording artist), Le’Andria Johnson (RCA Inspiration recording artist), Claire Sulmers (founder of FashionBombDaily.com), Dr. Daniel Black (author of Perfect Peace and professor of African American Studies at Morehouse) and more.

For more information visit: iElevateConference.org

