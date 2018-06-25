Pittsburgh teen gunned down by police buried today

14 reads Leave a comment
Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the Monday service for Antwon Rose Jr. at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale.
The 17-year-old was killed Tuesday after police in East Pittsburgh stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
The case is among several across the country in recent years that have ignited a national debate over race and policing.
Antwon’s shooting has sparked numerous street protests, though no protests are scheduled Monday out of respect for the family. They’re expected to resume Tuesday
