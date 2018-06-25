David Mitchell joins White Oak Business Capital as Senior Vice President

White Oak Business Capital, Inc. (“WOBC” or White Oak), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, today announced the appointment of David Mitchell to the role of Senior Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer, responsible for expanding business in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

“David has over 25 years of commercial banking, asset based lending and government contracting experience, and I have witnessed him successfully build his team’s market share during each his most recent appointments,” said Kwesi Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, White Oak Business Capital. “We are thrilled to welcome David to the White Oak family. I believe his experience will be valuable to expanding our financing platform and capabilities in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.”

Most recently, Mr. Mitchell served as Senior Partner of Desired Outcomes Capital, LLC, focusing on capital and senior debt advisory services for fast-growing, middle and lower-middle market companies. Prior to his role there, Mr. Mitchell served as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, where he was responsible for leading business development efforts and creating senior debt loan opportunities for the asset-based and technology lending groups in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Mr. Mitchell has also held roles as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Business Development for Action Capital Corporation, Vice President and Principal Banker for Wells Fargo Business Banking, and Vice President of Commercial Banking for Citizens Trust Bank. Additionally, Mr. Mitchell worked for GE Capital Corporation in the Corporate Leasing, Small Business Capital and SMA lending units.

“White Oak’s unique position and product offering make this an exciting opportunity for me,” said Mr. Mitchell. “I am looking forward to continuing to help businesses grow as a member of the White Oak team.”

Mr. Mitchell graduated from Morehouse College with a B.A. in Business Administration and a concentration in Finance. With strong ties to the Atlanta business community, Mr. Mitchell has supported and been a part of numerous organizations providing access to capital for small and middle market companies, including the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC), the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), and the Commercial Finance Association (CFA).

About White Oak Business Capital, Inc.

In February 2018, White Oak Global Advisors’ institutional clients expanded its asset-based lending platform and capabilities to serve new government and factoring clients through the acquisition of Federal National Commercial Credit, Inc. (originally established in 1992 and renamed White Oak Business Capital, Inc. or “WOBC” following the acquisition). WOBC is an industry leader in providing financing solutions for companies that are doing work for the federal government providing government receivable financing, commercial factoring and asset based loans to small and middle-market companies. The Company’s expertise in meeting the rigorous requirements demanded by the federal government has translated into WOBC being recognized as a leader in the financing of Federal Government Contractors. The senior leadership team of WOBC comprises Kwesi Rogers and Kysha Pierre-Louis; together with their team, WOBC provides scale to White Oak’s asset based lending platform to serve companies that require debt financing in the U.S. and globally that are currently underserved by traditional capital sources.

About White Oak Global Advisors, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors, LLC’s disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: