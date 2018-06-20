New Trial Ordered After Juror Was Rejected Because He’s Black

A Black man who accused four Louisiana troopers of racial profiling will get a retrial after a judge found racial discrimination in the jury selection process in his first trial.
See Also: Supreme Court Takes A Stand Against Racial Bias During Jury Trials
What makes this case unusual is that U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan presided over Lyle Dotson’s original trial and oversaw jury selection. She admitted on Monday to making a mistake by allowing the state troopers’ attorneys to strike a potential Black juror, the Advocate reported.
In 2015, the officers arrested Dotson, an 18-year-old student at the time, while he was on a field trip to New Orleans’ French Quarter. The troopers claimed that he resembled a suspect. Without identifying themselves, the officers pushed him against a building and handcuffed him.
Officer Huey McCartney used his personal cellphone to take pictures of Dotson while he was handcuffed, according to the lawsuit. McCartney claimed that the teenager kicked him after he objected to him taking the pictures. They arrested Dotson and held him in jail for 36 hours on a battery charge, which was ultimately dismissed and expunged from his record.
In January 2018, Dotson filed a civil case against the four arresting officers. The jury found that McCartney unconstitutionally detained the teen after the officers had no reasonable suspicion to detain him. However, the jury sided with the other three troopers and rejected a series of racial profiling claims.
Dotson’s attorneys requested a retrial, arguing that the troopers’ lawyers unconstitutionally struck Marcus Henderson, a 49-year-old Black teacher, from the jury because of his race.
The troopers’ lawyers countered that they struck Henderson because he could have been sympathetic to Dotson’s father, who was also an educator. However, Dotson’s legal team noted that the troopers’ attorneys selected a white juror who was also an educator.
Racial bias in the jury selection process is an ongoing problem that the U.S. Supreme Court banned but which nevertheless continues. In April 2018, the Washington Supreme Court became the first court in the nation to adopt a specific rule banning implicit and intentional racial bias in jury selection, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
“We look forward to a new trial where we will continue to seek justice for Lyle,” said Jim Craig, one of Dotson’s lawyers, in a statement.
SEE ALSO:
Here’s Why A Black Man Quit Working For A Migrant Child Detention Center
The Increasingly Deadly Combination Of Being Young, Black And A Rapper
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento
1. Stephon Clark's Grief-Stricken BrotherSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Stephon Clark's Brother Speaks To ProtestersSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Stephon's Clark Brother Sends Poignant MessageSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Protesters Take To The StreetsSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Black Lives Matter Activists Join ProtestSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. BLM Shouts For JusticeSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. Protesters Call For End To "Genocide" Of People Of ColorSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. Protest Signs Speak VolumesSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. Activists Crowd The BlockSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Women Stand For ClarkSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Stopping "Cops Who Kill"Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Clark Remembered At WakeSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. Clark HonoredSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Stephon Clark's Brother Takes A StandSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Clark's DeathSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Sacramento Kings Shout Out StephonSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Demonstrators Protest Clark's Fatal Police ShootingSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. BLM Makes A PointSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Protesters Begin To Make Noise About ClarkSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Protests Erupt Over ClarkSource:Getty 20 of 20
New Trial Ordered After Juror Was Rejected Because He’s Black was originally published on newsone.com