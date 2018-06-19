Milwaukee Police Might Have To Pay Up For Assaulting Sterling Brown

UPDATED: 2:32 p.m. EST — NBA player Sterling Brown’s lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department for an unjustified, violent arrest earlier this year accuses officers of joking about the incident on social media, according to a tweet Tuesday from a Washington Post reporter.

Erik Andrade, one of the officers involved in the Jan. 26 arrest, seemed to poke fun at the arrest that included Brown being tasered over a simple parking violation in an empty drug store parking lot in the wee hours of the morning.

“Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning,” Andrade was accused of writing before adding an “Lol” for good measure. The lawsuit also alleged that Andrade hinted he wanted to do the same thing to another NBA player in a separate post.

From lawsuit filed today: One of the officers involved in the tazing of Milwaukee Buck Sterling Brown joked about the incident on Facebook and then – after Game 1 of the NBA finals – joked about doing the same thing to JR Smith pic.twitter.com/TK9MkgmlJv — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) June 19, 2018

The officers involved were suspended for 15 days and ordered to undergo mandatory “employee improvement” training, which was all but a slap on the wrist for an apparent case of police brutality.

Brown’s lawsuit targeted a police department that has a lengthy history of corruption and racism. The officers downplayed Brown’s initial accusations until damning body cam footage was released last month.

Original story:

On January 26, in Milwaukee, NBA player Sterling Brown, then 22, was attacked by several police officers over a parking violation in a Walgreens lot. He reportedly parked his car across handicapped spaces, but the police assaulted and tased him, clearly escalating the situation. After a graphic video of his arrest was released in May, three of the officers involved were suspended for 15 days over the incident.

Now Sterling Brown is fighting back.

See Also: Sterling Brown’s ‘Unexcusable’ Arrest Calls Attention To Milwaukee PD’s Racist History

According to TMZ, Brown has filed a lawsuit. He is suing the city of Milwaukee, Police Chief Alfonso Morales and eight officers. The lawsuit alleges excessive force and unlawful arrest, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. No word on what Brown is asking for, but more than likely it will be financial compensation—and considering the amount of video evidence, Milwaukee may have to pay Brown a huge sum.

In one of the videos, according to WISN.com, an officer is focused on his overtime, saying, “Can you let the lieut know I need to go on the overtime board if I’m not already?” He then started to sing “money money.”

The Milwaukee Police Department did not comment on that particular video.

When the arrest went viral, Brown, who is now 23, told Good Morning America, “The video shows no justice at what really happened. Like, it’s a body-cam, it’s close, you can hear me screaming or what-not. But anybody who’s been in that position knows how … how dirty it can get. So it’s … it’s tough every time I watch it.”

