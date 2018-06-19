America Runs On Racism? Dunkin’ Donuts Bakes Up Hate For Employees Who Don’t Speak English

Dunkin’ Donuts customers in a Baltimore location encountered a lot more than pastries on Monday (June 18). A racist, xenophobic sign displayed on a counter sparked outrage, before spreading all over social media.

The sign urged employees to tell on other employees for using languages other than English inside the store. To add insult to injury, the flyer was signed by DD’s management.

“If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call [sic] immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for a free coffee and a pastry,” read the sign, ending with “General Management.”

The racist sign received national attention on Twitter, with pictures being re-tweeted on numerous accounts. The incident comes as the nation is on high alert over racist and racial profiling incidents.

“They’re kind and courteous and do their job,” Reagan Greenberg, a customer, told WBAL TV. “Even if they weren’t courteous, that’s no reason not to speak in their native language or any language they want to.”

Dunkin’ Donuts corporate offices actually defended and excused the manager’s actions in a statement. They said she acted on her own “personal judgment” to create a better in-store experience. Is corporate really okay sending the message that encouraging employees to discriminate against one another is DD’s idea of “creating a better experience” for customers?

If customers catch DD’s management slipping in the sunken place, then they will call it out again. Racism will not be tolerated. Period.

