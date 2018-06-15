Missing Chicago Mother And Children Found After Woman And Teen Girl Were Killed

A missing Chicago mother and her two children were located Friday morning amid community members’ rising fears over the disappearances of several women.

Latonya Barnett, 31, and her 1-year-old son Demateo Brewer and 8-year-old daughter Jasyah Wilson were reported missing Sunday, Chicago police said. They were found “safe and sound,” however, the department declined to offer further information on their exact whereabouts and the circumstances under which they vanished, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The rescue mission for the mother and children comes as a woman and a teen girl were found dead after vanishing in the city. Chicago police are investigating the deaths of Sadaria Davis, 15, and Shantieya Smith, 26, according to the Chicago Tribune. The decomposing body of Davis, who was last seen on April 27, was found in a vacant apartment on May 11. The decomposing body of Smith, who went missing around May 25, was found in an abandoned garage in the same area as Davis on June 7.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is looking into the causes of death of Davis and Smith, the Tribune reported.

Social media rumors have been spreading, saying that Davis’ body was mutilated. Chatter has also centered around a Chicago man with connections to both victims, and detectives plan to question him. Rumors have also circulated that as many as six women have disappeared on the city’s West Side at the hands of a serial predator; however, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said there is no evidence to support a connection between all of the women. Of the six people who were talked about on social media, four have been either found or determined to be safe except for Davis and Smith.

