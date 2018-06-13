Virginia Votes For A Racist And First-Time Black Candidate In The Strangest Primary Ever

Results of Virginia’s primaries on Tuesday have some people scratching their head, as voters supported an unabashed racist in one race and a Black female novice politician in another.
See Also: Don’t Worry, Racist Candidate Seth Grossman Who Said Diversity Was ‘Un-American’ Has No Chance Of Winning Congressional Race
Vangie Williams scored a victory Tuesday by defeating two military veterans to win the Democratic nomination to run for Congress. Williams would the first African-American to represent the state’s first congressional district if she wins her November battle against Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman.
In a statewide race for a U.S. Senate seat, Corey Stewart, a hardcore Donald Trump supporter who came to prominence as a defender of Confederate symbols, beat his Republican rivals on Tuesday. He was one of several Trump Republicans to win primary races by defeating centrist Republicans supported by party leaders.
In Nov. 2017, Virginia’s Democrats flexed their muscles. Heavy Black voter turnout swept Democrats into office—from a gubernatorial race to municipal contests. It’s unclear if they will come out in strong enough numbers to defeat Stewart in the general election.
Despite her inexperience, Williams, a mother of six, won nearly 40 percent of the vote in her three-candidate race. Williams campaigned on a platform that included stricter gun laws and single-payer health insurance, and she apparently connected with voters who understand the struggle to financially make ends meet.
She and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2010 after they spent their entire savings to pay off medical bills for their daughter, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
“Who better to fight for hard-working men and women … than someone like me that has gone through the same challenges and struggles,” she said in an interview last week.
SEE ALSO:
Where Is The Outrage? Fifth Young Woman Goes Missing In Chicago And Another Teenage Girl’s Body Is Found
Family Of 15-Year-Old Sadaria Davis Speaks Out For The First Time After Killing
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018
1. Malcolm X SpeaksSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Malcolm X On The Media2 of 11
3. Malcolm X On Political Paries3 of 11
4. Malcolm X On Education4 of 11
5. Malcolm X On Being Woke5 of 11
6. Malcolm X On Progress6 of 11
7. Malcolm X On Patriotism7 of 11
8. Malcolm X On Black Women8 of 11
9. Malcolm X's Most Famous Quote9 of 11
10. Malcolm X On Being Successful10 of 11
11. Malcolm X On How He Wants To Be Remembered11 of 11
Virginia Votes For A Racist And First-Time Black Candidate In The Strangest Primary Ever was originally published on newsone.com