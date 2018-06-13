Make America Great Again! A Pimp And A Proud Racist Won Their Republican Primaries

As if Trump’s America could suck us any deeper into the gutter, we have yesterday’s primaries. Corey Stewart, an open racist who advocates for racist monuments and the Confederate Flag, won the GOP Senate Primary in Virginia. In addition, Dennis Hof, a pimp who owns brothels in Nevada and has a reality show on HBO called Cathouse, won a Republican primary for the Nevada state legislature on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Guess who Hof credits his success to? Trump! He told the Associated Press, “It’s all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me. He found the way and I jumped on it.” Yep, that is the work of most colonizers. Hof has previously been accused of sexual assault, but as we all know, that doesn’t deter Trump worshipers.

That said, Corey Stewart is even more dangerous. He called Paul Nehlen, an anti-Semite and open racist, his “personal hero.” He has displayed Confederate Flags at rallies, claiming he was “defending” his heritage.” Watch him defend his racism below:

One Republican spoke out about Stewart. Former Virginia Republican Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling wrote on Twitter, “I am extremely disappointed that a candidate like Corey Stewart could win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. This is clearly not the Republican Party I once knew, loved and proudly served. Every time I think things can’t get worse they do, and there is no end in sight.”

This is BS. Donald Trump is the hate that Republicans created from the southern strategy to the manufactured war on drugs to endless policies that have ruined disenfranchised communities. Why would anyone be shocked that Trump-ism would create the likes of Roy Moore, Corey Stewart and Dennis Hof? If you are a Republican and your first time whining about racism in your party is Donald Trump, that you are just as problematic as him.

In November, Corey Stewart will be running against Tim Kaine for Virginia’s Senate race. Kaine was Hillary Clinton‘s VP nominee for the presidential election. Today, Trump tweeted, Kaine is a “total stiff” and “Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!”

Yes, he does, because in this era racism, sexism and deplorable behavior wins elections.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Make America Great Again! A Pimp And A Proud Racist Won Their Republican Primaries was originally published on newsone.com