A demonstration was held in response to a racial discrimination incident.

A Black minister led a protest Saturday (June 9) in Indianapolis in support of his African-American friend who was asked to leave a local restaurant because he was wearing a large chain. Minister David Latimore confronted the manager at Kilroy’s eatery when Jerry Bond was singled out on May 10 by a bouncer who wanted him to take off the cross necklace.

“[We’re sending] a clear message to Kilroy’s, if you have a business in this city, you should treat your customers a certain way and for us to turn a blind eye to it and allow them to continue to treat customers this way, it’s just not right,” Latimore, who was with Bond and other friends, said, according to Raleigh, North Carolina news outlet WRAL. “It’s something I won’t stand for.”

The bouncer had asked Bond to tuck in his cross chain, remove it or exit the restaurant, which posted its dress code at the entrance. Bond wasn’t going to remove his cross because of his beliefs and decided to leave, he said.

“It was a horrible situation and I mean it was embarrassing just to go somewhere and try to enjoy friends and company and get embarrassed like this for no reason. It’s like I was just singled out for no reason,” Bond said.

The restaurant doesn’t allow customers to wear “large chains,” according to its dress code. However, a manager couldn’t explain what constitutes a “large chain” to Latimore, who stayed behind after Bond left to try to speak to the manager before posting a video about the racial discrimination incident on Facebook. Getting no response from Kilroy’s about why Bond was asked to leave and how it planned to address discrimination, Latimore planned Saturday’s protest. The fight isn’t over, as Latimore vowed to do more about Kilroy’s and racial profiling.

Wearing Jewelry While Black: Kilroy’s Restaurant Singles Out Man With Large Chain In Indianapolis was originally published on newsone.com

