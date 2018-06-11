Wearing Jewelry While Black: Kilroy’s Restaurant Singles Out Man With Large Chain In Indianapolis

A Black minister led a protest Saturday (June 9) in Indianapolis in support of his African-American friend who was asked to leave a local restaurant because he was wearing a large chain. Minister David Latimore confronted the manager at Kilroy’s eatery when Jerry Bond was singled out on May 10 by a bouncer who wanted him to take off the cross necklace.

“[We’re sending] a clear message to Kilroy’s, if you have a business in this city, you should treat your customers a certain way and for us to turn a blind eye to it and allow them to continue to treat customers this way, it’s just not right,” Latimore, who was with Bond and other friends, said, according to Raleigh, North Carolina news outlet WRAL. “It’s something I won’t stand for.”

The bouncer had asked Bond to tuck in his cross chain, remove it or exit the restaurant, which posted its dress code at the entrance. Bond wasn’t going to remove his cross because of his beliefs and decided to leave, he said.

“It was a horrible situation and I mean it was embarrassing just to go somewhere and try to enjoy friends and company and get embarrassed like this for no reason. It’s like I was just singled out for no reason,” Bond said.

The restaurant doesn’t allow customers to wear “large chains,” according to its dress code. However, a manager couldn’t explain what constitutes a “large chain” to Latimore, who stayed behind after Bond left to try to speak to the manager before posting a video about the racial discrimination incident on Facebook. Getting no response from Kilroy’s about why Bond was asked to leave and how it planned to address discrimination, Latimore planned Saturday’s protest. The fight isn’t over, as Latimore vowed to do more about Kilroy’s and racial profiling.

SEE ALSO:

How A Black Woman Shut Down Racist Border Patrol Agents

Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using The N-Word So It Doesn’t Happen Again

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

Wearing Jewelry While Black: Kilroy’s Restaurant Singles Out Man With Large Chain In Indianapolis was originally published on newsone.com