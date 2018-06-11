Are you a HIV-negative man who has sex with other men? Are you planning on going away on vacation soon? If so, you may be eligible to participate in a study to help investigators test the feasibility and acceptability of short-term PrEP. PrEP is taking medications typically used to treat HIV to help prevent HIV. Compensation provided.

Microbicide Study for HIV Prevention

Healthy, HIV-negative men or transgender women are needed for a study that is looking at a microbicide gel, called dapivirine, to see how this product is processed within the body when applied rectally. Participants must have had at least one experience of receptive anal sex in the past year. Study participation includes six to seven visits to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC across two months. Compensation is provided.

If interested in either study, contact Sherri J. Karas, MEd, at 412-383-1313 or sjk91@pitt.edu.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Pitt EpiPrEP Pilot Study volunteers needed was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: