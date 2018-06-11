America’s Immigration Policy At The Border Is Literally Killing People

At least two undocumented immigrants recently detained by U.S. immigration agents have killed themselves before their deportations were complete, underscoring the latest worrisome aspect of the growing humanitarian crisis caused by America’s immigration policies. And while the popular narrative has been that only Latinos have been punished for trying to enter the U.S. illegally, an increasing number of Black and brown migrants have also been on the receiving end of the country’s harsh immigration policies.
In the most recent instance of this troubling trend, an Eritrean man seeking asylum in the U.S. out of “fear of returning to his country” had his request denied before he killed himself in transit back to his native country, the Associated Press reported. Zeresenay Ermias Testfatsion hanged himself in a detention area at Cairo International Airport while waiting for a connecting flight to, Eritrea which has been fighting a civil war with neighboring country Ethiopia for nearly two decades.
America’s latest immigration policy that separates migrant families at the border by isolating their children has also had a deadly effect, according to reports.
A Honduran national who was told his family would be separated once they were detained at the border for illegally trying to cross into the U.S. killed himself last month, NBC News reported this weekend. Marco Antonio Muñoz hanged himself in a jail cell in Texas on May 13 while awaiting his deportation, law enforcement officials said. He managed to kill himself despite surveillance cameras being trained on the cell he was being held in.
With the reports of dozens of Somalians detained in a Florida jail, advocates for Black immigrants cited an “inhumane” immigration legacy for America and decried the divide-and-conquer tactic being employed at the border by the federal government.
“It is tempting to label this policy ‘un-American,’ but the truth is, family separation is a devastating tradition in the U.S. From the nearly 250 years of slavery in U.S. to the harsh conditions in Japanese internment camps of the 1940s, U.S. policy has torn families apart, causing deep intergenerational trauma and betraying any sense of humanity,” Opal Tometi, Executive Director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, said in a statement released late last month. “While we expect nothing more from a man who insulted Black and Brown countries in the Caribbean and Africa, we should expect that our society would rise above this continued hateful rhetoric and dangerous immigration policy and call for our leaders to defy our the darkest days of our history and present by enacting laws that provide a just and humane approach to immigration.”
Of the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants in America, just about 600,000 of them were Black, according to the most recent statistics by the Migration Policy Institute. That was a close second to the nearly 800,000 undocumented Latino immigrants in the U.S.
SEE ALSO:
Trump Ending DACA Affects Black Undocumented Immigrants, Too
What The Diversity Visa That Brought NYC Terrorist To U.S. Means For Black Immigrants
How One Black Undocumented Immigrant Copes With Changed DACA Status
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
America’s Immigration Policy At The Border Is Literally Killing People was originally published on newsone.com